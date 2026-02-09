Durefishan Saleem gets emotional over Lahore’s Glitz at Basant Festival

Lahore came alive with glitz, color, and celebration during the recent Basant festival, and actress Durefishan Saleem couldn’t hide her awe.

The 30-year-old As Sher actress shared her reflections on Instagram, recalling her childhood memories while embracing the city’s vibrant energy.

“Made it to Lahore for a few hours just because my FOMO wouldn’t let me sit still and that’s rare for me. I had only heard stories, held a few blurred memories and pictures from when I was four but seeing Lahore like this today felt truly wholesome and heartfelt,” she shared.

The actress also used the moment to reflect on deeper messages beyond the celebration. “But in all the glitz, colour, and celebration, I hope we don’t forget to ask for more. To question what we’re told. To demand better -for ourselves, and even more so for the generations to follow. To not choose silence just because it’s easier.”

Durefishan Saleem accompanied her post with a stunning carousel of photos, where she could be seen wearing a traditional white and yellow shalwar kameez with matching bangles. The last photo showed her posing with a kite.

“May we stay loud when it matters, humane in our choices, and zinda-dil as ever. Ps I love my city — its people, and its beautiful habit of celebrating every little joy like it might be our last because that’s what life is all about,” she sweetly added.

In December last year, the Punjab government lifted the ban on kite flying after almost two decades and allowed the celebration of Basant with strict regulations.