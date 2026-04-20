The son of screenwriter and director Khalil ur Rehman Qamar, Durrab Khalil, discusses his personal relationship with his father. He recently appeared on the podcast.

In the latest episode of the podcast, Something Haute discussed his father’s controversies and his personal acting journey.

Whilst mentioning the controversies surrounding Qamar, he said, “When I first started, there were people in the industry who already knew about this, and it didn’t really affect me,” adding, “Of course, people have problems, but it doesn’t really bother me or worry me that something negative will happen”.

Further, the actor said that he believes his father and his personal career are two separate entities. “I don’t touch on these topics. I don’t discuss these things,” Khalil said. He added, “There are a lot of things about my father I like a lot; he is a very good writer, he writes really good dialogue,” stating that “I think he’s the best”.

Khalil noted, however, “When he does something besides this, I don’t really talk to him about it because if I say something negative to him, it’s disrespectful and wrong”.

The actor also said that he avoided reading comments on the topic. “Why would I do this? He has his own profession in which he is doing well. I have nothing to do with his interactions. I also have to focus on my own work”.

The actor concluded by saying that people love Qamar, saying, “I think people still love him and want to work with him, but some people do talk, and of course it hurts, so he’s stopped a little”.

He noted that to him, Qamar is not how he is on television. “He is a different guy. He is a very sweet guy. He is a cute person,” Khalil said. “I know some people probably have problems with him, and I am not saying they are wrong. Everyone is open to their own opinion,” he added.

Qamar is known for writing hit dramas Tum Meray Pass Ho (2019) and the more recent Main Manto Nahi Hoon (2025), which features Khalil in the role of Mikaal.

Over the years, the screenwriter has been involved in controversies due to his opinion regarding women, feminism, and gender roles. Qamar’s most well-known controversy involved a live television debate with activist Marvi Sirmed in 2020.