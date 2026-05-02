Dust Storm Alert Issued

KARACHI: A wind and dust storm alert has been issued for upper Sindh, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued the warning after DG Salman Shah confirmed that a new wave of westerly winds is entering the province’s north-western areas this evening.

Under this system, an intense heatwave and dust storm are likely to hit upper Sindh from the evening of May 2 until May 3.

Strong winds may damage vulnerable structures, including electricity poles, billboards, and solar panels. Citizens are advised to exercise caution during these harsh weather conditions.

The Met Department added that the system is expected to subside the intense heatwave in the plains, providing relief from the scorching heat.

DG PDMA also issued instructions for farmers to manage their crops and harvesting schedules according to the forecast.

All district administrations and Deputy Commissioners have been directed to remain alert and complete preemptive measures to handle any emergency.

On the instructions of Giyan Chand Essrani, Advisor to the CM on Rehabilitation, PDMA staff remain on high alert, with officials pledging to use all available resources to protect lives and property.