Dust storm, rainfall hit western Balochistan, says PDMA

QUETTA: A dust storm passed through western Balochistan region but weakened while reaching near southern Punjab, Provincial Disaster Management Authority Balochistan (PDMA) has said in a statement.

According to reports, dust storm followed by heavy rains that hit parts of Chagai, Nushki, Washuk and Kharan districts in Balochistan disrupting daily life.

“Gusty, dust raising winds will likely to blow in southwestern Balochistan this afternoon,” PDMA stated. “Khuzdar, Kalat, Barkhan, Lasbela and Awaran districts of the province likely to receive rainfall, according to the PDMA.

Most parts of Balochistan likely to experience hot weather.

The new spell of pre-monsoon rains began on Saturday after the rain system entered from Iran. Many parts of Chagai district, including the areas near the border with Iran and Afghanistan, received heavy rains, followed by flooding in rainwater streams.

Nushki, Dalbandin, Kharan and surrounding areas observed dust storms, forcing residents to stay homes for many hours.

The Met Office had recently forecast the onset of the monsoon in the country during the last week of June this year.

The pre-monsoon rain spell may begin from second week of current month, PMD said.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in its outlook for June has predicted an overall tendency of above normal rainfall in the country.

Comments