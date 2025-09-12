Dutch to boycott Eurovision 2026 if Israel takes part: broadcaster

The Hague: The Netherlands will boycott next year’s Eurovision Song Contest if Israel takes part, Dutch broadcaster AVROTROS said on Friday, citing the “ongoing and severe human suffering in Gaza”.

The Dutch joined a growing list of European countries threatening to pull out of the contest, to be held in Vienna, including Ireland and Spain.

“AVROTROS’s participation in the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 will not be possible as long as Israel remains admitted by the EBU,” it said in a statement, referring to event organiser the European Broadcasting Union.

“If the EBU decides not to admit Israel, AVROTROS will be happy to participate next year.”

On Thursday, seven-time champions Ireland also said they would not take part alongside Israel.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in May that Israel should be excluded in future.

AVROTROS linked its decision to Israel’s campaign in Gaza, as well as what it described as “serious violation of press freedom” by the Israelis.

The broadcaster also accused Israel of “proven interference… during the last edition of the Song Contest, with the event being used as a political instrument”.

Eurovision is organised by the EBU in cooperation with its members, national public service broadcasters such as AVROTROS, in over 35 countries.

Austrian singer JJ won this year’s competition, held in Basel in Switzerland, with his hit “Wasted Love”, which blended techno beats with operatic vocals.