'Dutton Ranch': When will the show end? Finale details inside

This week marks the season finale of Dutton Ranch. The Paramount+ series follows Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) after the events of Yellowstone as they migrate to the fictional South Texas town of Rio Paloma. Their adopted son, Carter (Finn Little), joins them on the journey. The show, which was filmed in North Texas, debuted on May 15 and will conclude its first season on Friday, July 3rd at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Paramount+.

The season‑1 finale of the “Dutton Ranch” is titled “El Padrino,” which translates to “The Godfather.” If the episode teaser is any indication, Beth and Rip are headed for a fierce conflict. Ahead of the finale, here is a summary of what has happened to your favorite characters and what lies ahead.

As the finale approaches, Beth and Rip find themselves conflicted on both a personal and professional level. In the closing moments of last week’s episode, Austin (Sterlin English) informed the couple that the 10-Petal Ranch is running an illegal cattle operation in Mexico, stealing livestock from neighboring ranches and sending them to Rio Paloma. Historically, the 10-Petal Ranch has survived the fluctuations of the cattle industry through these illicit means. This revelation puts Beth and Rip in a difficult position, as they both began working for the ranch midway through the season. In that same episode, Beth even visited Beulah Jackson (Annette Bening), the owner of the 10-Petal Ranch, in the hospital.

On the personal front, Beth and Rip both attempt to connect with Carter following his drunken behavior in episode 7. After Beth informs Carter that he must work if he wants to be a cowboy, he spends a day at the 10-Petal Ranch with Rip. However, Carter’s hangover proves too much for him; he forgets to lock a gate, causing a herd of cattle to scatter. To make matters worse, he falls off his horse, leaving him frustrated and exhausted. When Rip tries to discuss the incident and his future, Carter panics and runs for his truck keys. Before he can drive away, Beth stops him and reassures him that the ranch will always be his home. Carter is last seen unsuccessfully trying to get a job with the Rio Paloma Sheriff’s Office before driving off into the sunset.

Meanwhile, over at the 10-Petal Ranch, Everett (Ed Harris) and Beulah quickly leave the hospital following her heart surgery. While they likely returned to the ranch to recover, they have not been seen since.

In the final moments of the penultimate episode, Joaquin (Juan Pablo Raba) calls his father and says, “Necesito tu ayuda” (“I need your help”). The 30-second teaser for the finale shows that weapons are loaded and ready for action. Beth and Rip appear to confront and punch Rob-Will (Jai Courtney) in the face due to the 10-Petal’s illegal operations. Damián Alcázar, playing Joaquin’s father, speaks with Beulah, who then discusses an urgent matter with Beth and Rip. As Rip and his crew—including Everett—prepare for a fight, a group of armed men can be seen approaching Dutton Ranch. The teaser cuts to a close with a heavy exchange of gunfire.

The events of the finale will likely have a lasting impact on Rio Paloma. The ramifications will undoubtedly be explored in the second season, which was officially announced last week.