Dwayne Johnson brings wife, daughters and ex-wife to ‘Moana’ premiere

Dwayne Johnson turned the premiere of Disney’s live-action Moana into a memorable family celebration.

The actor attended the Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday, July 7, alongside his wife, Lauren Hashian, daughters Jasmine, 10, and Tiana, 8, mother Ata Johnson, eldest daughter Simone Johnson, 24, and ex-wife Dany Garcia. Garcia’s husband, Dave Rienzi, also joined the family for the special occasion.

Johnson’s younger daughters coordinated their red-carpet looks in matching blue dresses adorned with bold red hibiscus flowers and matching floral hair accessories. Simone opted for a sleek black midi dress paired with open-toe pumps.

The outing marked another Moana milestone for the family after Jasmine and Tiana attended the premiere of Moana 2 in Hawaii in November 2024, where they wore matching colorful tie-dye dresses while cheering on their father’s animated sequel.

Johnson reprises his beloved role as the demigod Maui in the live-action adaptation, having previously voiced the character in Disney’s 2016 animated blockbuster and its 2024 sequel

Speaking at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro on July 2, Johnson also confirmed that a third animated Moana film is already in development. Writers Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller are set to return for the next installment, continuing the creative team behind the successful franchise.

The live-action Moana, starring newcomer Catherine Laga’aia in the title role alongside Johnson, John Tui, Frankie Adams, Rena Owen and Jemaine Clement, is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 10.