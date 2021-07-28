Dwayne Johnson clears the air about possible WWE return

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson may have roots in the WWE but the Hollywood A-Lister is not planning to return to the ring anytime soon, reported Entertainment Tonight.

Speaking to ET‘s Matt Cohen ahead of his next release Jungle Cruise with Emily Blunt, The Rock cleared any rumours about a possible return to the WWE superstar life, saying that “there’s nothing” planned.

Blunt then joked that if the 49-year-old were to return to WWE, it would be against her, to which he quipped, “Yeah, it’s gonna be a tag team,” with Blunt chiming in with, “Gonna be me and him, and there’s gonna be a big fight.”

Johnson’s statement is in stark contrast to John Cena’s, another WWE superstar who forayed into Hollywood and appeared in the last Fast & Furious instalment and made an epic comeback to WWE just this month ahead of SummerSlam.

Cena is also vehemently in favour of Johnson making a comeback to the WWE, telling ET at a press junket, “Dwayne Johnson is a star in his own universe. There is no one like him. There will never be anyone like him.”

“For him to be gracious enough to return to WWE, its own global entertainment phenomenon, that’s great for WWE and it is great for The Rock. As a fan of WWE, I really hope he returns. I think it would be special for everyone,” Cena added.