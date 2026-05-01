Dwayne Johnson’s unexpected response to his spilled coffee caused the audience to burst into laughter.

​On Thursday, the Johnson stepped out to attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony to support his pal, Emily Blunt, who received her star on the Walk of Fame. The 53-year-old actor, also known by his ring name The Rock, wore a crisp white shirt under a cream coat and paired it with the same color pants. As he took a moment on the podium to share some words about Emily, with whom he shared screen in The Smashing Machine and Jungle Cruise, Dwayne revealed he spilled some coffee on his pants.

​Before starting his speech, he was seen wiping his pants and told the crowd waiting for his words, “Spilled a little drink on my pants.” The audience burst into laughter at the awkward moment. ​He added, “I was like, ‘I feel good, I feel cool right now, until…'”. The Moana actor then said with a laugh, “Podium’s got me, right? It’s covering? Thank god. Well, it’s a way to start the morning”.

Dwayne then began his speech to congratulate Emily on her milestone. He said, “The one word that I think reflects Emily’s mana and spirit is ‘present’ because she is so deeply present, as I’ve learned over the years.

​”Every single day, knowing Emily, as many of us do, that is one grateful woman who will wake up feet on the ground, being grateful about every moment.”

​He concluded, “I feel like when you’re grateful for every moment, that then leads to the thing I think we all look for, which is joy and peace of mind. And those are all the things I think that make up Emily and so much more”.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt have known each other for quite some years, as the Rock was also spotted calling Emily his “best friend.”

​He said in a previous interview with Vanity Fair, “If Emily and I weren’t best friends, I don’t know that we could’ve gone to the places we went to. That closeness created the trust, which then allowed for the vulnerability, which then allowed for us to go anywhere.”