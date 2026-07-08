Dwayne Johnson enjoys family milestone at Moana premiere

Arriving on the red carpet in Los Angeles alongside those closest to him, Dwayne Johnson transformed the Moana live-action premiere into a true family celebration. The 54-year-old Hollywood star was accompanied by his wife, Lauren Hashian; his ex-wife, Dany Garcia, and her spouse, Dave Rienzi; his mother, Ata Johnson; and his daughters, Simone, Jasmine, and Tiana. Fans praised the group’s strong bond, and the unique blended family appearance quickly became one of the most talked-about highlights of the evening.

Young sisters Jasmine and Tiana stole the spotlight in coordinating blue outfits adorned with striking red hibiscus flowers and matching hair accessories. Meanwhile, Simone opted for a sophisticated black midi dress featuring a thigh-high slit.

Following their attendance at the Moana 2 premiere in Hawaii in 2024, this outing marked another major milestone for Dwayne Johnson’s daughters. That previous appearance was especially significant, as the girls voiced two minor characters in the animated sequel.

Johnson, popularly known as “The Rock,” has frequently shared amusing stories about his children slowly realizing he is the voice of Maui. He once disclosed that Jasmine wasn’t particularly impressed when he attempted to sing one of Maui’s signature songs to prove it was him. Instead, she lightheartedly tried to quiet him with a pillow, claiming he was “ruining the music.”

Fortunately, The Smashing Machine star later acknowledged that Maui has since become both girls’ favorite character. He noted that they were “on the edge of their seats” during Moana 2 and joyfully exclaimed, “That’s me!” when their cameos appeared on screen.

Beyond this latest premiere, there is even more thrilling news for Moana fans. At a recent press conference in Rio de Janeiro, Dwayne Johnson revealed that a third animated Moana film is currently in development, with writers Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller returning to continue the cherished franchise.