Dwayne Johnson gifts his custom truck to deserving fan

To appreciate the services of one of his fans for community causes and cares for his mother, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gifted his personal custom truck to Oscar Rodriguez during a special screening of his film ‘Red Notice’.

The actor uploaded the video of Oscar Rodriguez in which he showed the moment the fan got surprised and collapsed in grateful tears after receiving the gift.

During the special screening in which the actor invited his fans to a theatre, Johnson said that he read the story of including Oscar Rodriguez and he got ‘really impressed’.

He said, “Your story really moved me because I hear that you are a personal trainer. You’re always keeping it positive. And Motivational. And Optimistic.”

The actor praised Rodriguez’s services as a leader in a church, providing meals for women victims of domestic violence, taking care of his 75-year-old mother and a humble Navy veteran.

Later, he took the fan near to his personal customised vehicle and asked him to read the card he wrote for him, saying, “Thank you for your service, brother and enjoy your new truck.”

Rodriguez collapsed in grateful tears after receiving the gift and later got up off the ground and gave a heartfelt hug to Johnson once he gathered himself.

The Rock said that he originally planned to gift Rodriguez the Porsche Taycan he drives in the movie – but Porsche said no. Later, he gave away his own personal Ford Raptor truck.

In his Instagram post, Rodriguez wrote, “Everyday be thankful. Everyday be grateful. Everyday you have a choice to bring positivity in this world. Im just the one lucky soul that @therock took notice in. Everyday I step into this truck, I’ll be reminded of my purpose. Love!”

