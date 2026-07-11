Dwayne Johnson hits back at Moana remake criticism

Dwayne Johnson has responded to critics who feel that Disney’s live-action remake of Moana is premature.

Just ten years have passed since the critically lauded theatrical launch of the animated Moana, which won over both audiences and reviewers alike. In addition to serving as a producer on the adaptation, Dwayne Johnson reprises his role as the demigod Maui for the live-action film. The movie centers on Catherine Laga’aia, the title character, as she sets out to retrieve the goddess Te Fiti’s stolen heart.

During the Los Angeles premiere of Moana, the 54-year-old star shared his thoughts with The Hollywood Reporter regarding the best time to shoot a remake, remarking, “To be honest with you, I never bought into this idea that ‘you have to wait 20 years, you have to wait 30 years, it’s too soon.'”

Dwayne Johnson continued, stating, “I honestly never did—and not because I’m biased and I made the film, but because there are themes and values in the animated Moana that translate really well when you see a real human being, and a real young girl, going through it.”

Earlier this week, arriving on the red carpet in Los Angeles alongside those closest to him, Dwayne Johnson transformed the Moana live-action premiere into a true family celebration. The Hollywood star was accompanied by his wife, Lauren Hashian; his ex-wife, Dany Garcia, and her spouse, Dave Rienzi; his mother, Ata Johnson; and his daughters, Simone, Jasmine, and Tiana. Fans praised the group’s strong bond, and the unique blended family appearance quickly became one of the most talked-about highlights of the evening.