Dwayne Johnson makes rare appearance with daughter

Hollywood star and father of three daughters, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, made a rare red carpet appearance with his eldest one, Simone, the firstborn and only child from his first marriage to Dany Garcia.

As spotted by foreign paparazzi, pro-wrestler and eldest daughter of Dwayne Johnson, Simone, 24, who goes by the ring name Ava Raine, joined her father on the red carpet at the London premiere of his new movie, ‘The Smashing Machine’, a biopic of the MMA legend Mark Kerr, helmed by Benny Safdie.

She wore a floor-length black strapless dress, while the Hollywood star was dapper in a navy blue suit, as the father-daughter duo was all smiles while posing on the carpet ahead of the movie screening.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

Notably, besides Simone, the ‘Black Adam’ star is also the father of two younger daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, with his second wife, Lauren Hashian, whom he married in August 2019, nearly 12 years after his divorce from Dany Garcia was finalised.

As for ‘The Smashing Machine’, Dwayne Johnson essays UFC champion Mark Kerr in the sports biopic, written, directed and co-produced by Benny Safdie. It co-stars Emily Blunt as the MMA legend’s then-wife, Dawn Staples.

The title is scheduled for global cinema rollout on October 3.