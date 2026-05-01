Dwayne Johnson pulled over by police after star-studded event

Dwayne Johnson was pulled over by police in Los Angeles shortly after attending a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony honouring fellow actors Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

The 53-year-old actor, known as “The Rock”, was stopped on Thursday, April 30, and issued a ticket for violating California’s vehicle window tint laws. Speaking briefly to a photographer at the scene, Johnson confirmed the citation was related to the level of tint on his car windows.

California has strict regulations governing window tint. Front side windows must allow at least 70% of light to pass through, while windshield tint is limited to a narrow strip along the top. Rear windows can be darker, provided the vehicle has dual side mirrors. A first offence typically carries a small fine and a requirement to correct the issue.

Johnson appeared subdued during the roadside stop but accepted the ticket before driving away. The incident came just moments after he attended the high profile ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Earlier in the day, Johnson had joined a number of celebrities to celebrate Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, who were honoured with stars on the famous boulevard. Both were accompanied by their spouses, with John Krasinski supporting Blunt and Felicity Blunt attending alongside Tucci.

Dwayne Johnson and Blunt recently starred together in the 2025 drama The Smashing Machine, directed by Benny Safdie. They also co-starred in the 2021 adventure/fantasy Jungle Cruise.