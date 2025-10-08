Dwayne Johnson breaks silence on box office numbers of 'The Smashing Machine'

Hollywood star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has finally spoken up on the disappointing box office figures of his latest release, MMA legend Mark Kerr’s biopic ‘The Smashing Machine’, despite rave reviews at the Venice Film Festival last month.

Against the whopping budget of $50 million taken to make the film, its meagre opening collections rounded off at $5.9 million from 3,345 venues, far from the $15 million projections.

Reacting to the numbers, the ‘Jumanji’ star wrote on Instagram, “In our storytelling world, you can’t control box office results.”

“But what I realised you can control is your performance, and your commitment to completely disappear and go elsewhere,” he continued. “And I will always run to that opportunity. It was my honour to transform in this role for my director Benny Safdie. Thank you brother for believing in me.”

“From deep in my grateful bones, thank you to everyone who has watched ‘The Smashing Machine’. Truth is this film has changed my life,” Johnson added.

