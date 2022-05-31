Is Dwayne Johnson replacing Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff?

Hollywood actor and WWE superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is rumoured to be replacing fellow celebrity Johnny Depp in a Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff.

The rumours are making rounds as Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor is battling a defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp will be not portraying the role of Captain Jack Sparrow any longer because of the allegations levelled against him by the Aquaman star in a column in the Washington Post.

The producer Jerry Bruckheimer said three spinoffs are currently in the works. Giant Freakin Robot reported that Dwayne Johnson is rumoured to play the protagonist in the show.

The franchise is already looking for possible replacements.

Dwayne Johnson worked with Disney projects before. He played a leading role in Jungle Cruise, a film released in 2021, with Emily Blunt.

The production company can be giving a makeover to the franchise with an established actor. The sports entertainer may substitute another high profile celebrity.

He is also replacing Will Smith in the new Aladdin movie.

Dwayne Johnson has worked on previous successful projects such as Jumanji and The Fast & Furious saga which he left the latter on a bad note.

