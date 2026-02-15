Dwayne Johnson may reprise Scorpion King in The Mummy 4

Fresh movement around The Mummy franchise has sparked renewed discussion about whether Dwayne Johnson could circle back to the role that first introduced him to cinema audiences.

With a new installment officially moving ahead, industry attention has shifted to the potential value of reconnecting early franchise threads — and that makes the prospect of a return far more significant than before.

The Mummy first arrived in 1999 as a major studio adventure release, quickly building commercial momentum and leading into a sequel that reshaped casting conversations in Hollywood.

That follow-up marked the feature film debut of Dwayne Johnson, who appeared as the Scorpion King. It wasn’t a lengthy performance, but it carried weight. The exposure launched Dwayne Johnson toward larger roles and eventually into franchise-level stardom.

He later headlined a spinoff before stepping away from The Mummy, which continued with additional entries that didn’t involve him. Now, years later, the development of a fourth chapter has revived interest in legacy connections.

The upcoming film, slated for 2028, places the franchise back into long-term planning mode, and within that context, bringing Dwayne Johnson into the fold again would serve both narrative and symbolic purposes.

Scheduling developments add another layer. A major action release tied to another series associated with Dwayne Johnson is set to arrive only weeks before the new The Mummy installment. That proximity places his career milestones in striking alignment. From debut breakthrough to established global draw, the overlap underscores how central both properties are to his professional arc.

Behind the scenes, reintegrating the character remains viable. The Mummy has historically leaned on mythology-driven storytelling, which provides flexibility when revisiting figures presumed absent. Observers note that Dwayne Johnson’s return would reflect continuity rather than nostalgia alone, acknowledging the origins of a film trajectory that expanded rapidly afterward.

At this stage, no official casting confirmation links Dwayne Johnson to the production. Still, the timing, the franchise reset, and the renewed attention around The Mummy collectively elevate the conversation. For studios balancing legacy value with audience recognition, the case for involvement appears stronger now than at any point since his original appearance.