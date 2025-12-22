Dwayne Johnson reveals how he honored Robin Williams in the final ‘Jumanji’ film

Dwayne Johnson has shared the story behind a quiet but meaningful tribute to the late Robin Williams that appears in the upcoming and final installment of the Jumanji franchise.

During his appearance at the Golden Globes First-Time Nominee Celebration at the Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on December 17,” the actor sat down with PEOPLE for an interview.

While speaking, Dwayne Johnson shared that he wanted to honor Williams – who died in 2014 at the age of 63 – in the fourth and final installment of the franchise.

“It was my idea to honor him in some way, and I didn’t know how to do it,” Johnson recalled.

He went on to share, “And our costume designer, L.J. [Laura Jean Shannon] … goes, ‘What if I got the original dice [from the first movie]?’ And that’s what happened.”

Johnson ultimately wore the iconic dice around his neck throughout filming, turning the accessory into a subtle Easter egg for longtime fans.

He later revealed the tribute in a behind-the-scenes Instagram video, explaining that the gesture was meant as a sign of respect for Williams and the franchise he helped launch.

Williams famously costarred with Kirsten Dunst, Bradley Pierce, David Alan Grier and Bonnie Hunt in the original 1995 Jumanji movie.