Dwayne Johnson reveals reason behind shocking weight loss

Hollywood star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who took his fans by surprise with an impressive yet concerning weight-loss transformation last week, at the premiere of ‘The Smashing Machine’, revealed the actual reason behind his slim down.

For the uninitiated, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson dropped jaws last week when he arrived at the Venice Film Festival for the premiere of the sports biopic of MMA legend Mark Kerr, ‘The Smashing Machine’, directed by Benny Safdie. After bulking up for his role as the fighter, the former wrestler looked almost unrecognisable after significant weight loss, sparking concerns regarding his health.

However, speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival, Johnson confirmed that he is fine and shedding all the extra pounds for his next role, which is of a chicken man, as he reunites with Safdies for his next venture, ‘Lizard Music’.

“Benny pitched me this after, and after about 45 minutes, this pitch ended and I said, ‘I am your Chicken Man,’” he said of the ‘whimsical, eccentric 70-something year-old’ man, whose best friend is a chicken.

“I still have a long way to go,” he acknowledged about his slim down. “I’m so excited to get a chance to hopefully transform again like I was able to do in Smashing Machine. [It means] eating less chicken.”

Meanwhile, ‘The Smashing Machine’ is scheduled for theatrical release on October 3.