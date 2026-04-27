Dwayne Johnson reveals the sacred ‘Tatau’ story

Dwayne Johnson shared the story behind his iconic tattoo. He took to his Instagram and posted an image with a detailed line of heritage attached to it.

​The former professional wrestler took to his Instagram account and posted a shirtless picture of himself, revealing a deeper meaning behind the extensive tattoo on his left shoulder.

In the candid post on his official Instagram handle, he showed off his “tatau,” a sacred Polynesian tattoo, and shared that the artwork on his shoulder extending towards his back and chest is his way of expressing gratitude to his “ancestors” and his “life’s past.”

In the caption, he mentioned, “The art that is forever. Every symbol, every marking, tells a very personal story that’s a reflection of my gratitude for my ancestors and my life’s past, my inspired hope for life’s future, and the most important part of my life’s story – to live fully present, in the now”.

The Jumanji actor also revealed that the intricate artwork, designed by artist Frédéric “Po’oino” Yrondi, took three sessions and over 60 hours to complete. He continued, “My tattoo artist and I talked for hours, we definitely drank our kava, we definitely prayed ~ then we went to work.”

​Paying a tribute to the tattoo artist, he added, “Love and respect to the exceptionally talented Mr. Frédéric ‘Po’oino’ Yrondi, whose artistry is reflected in tattoos that, two decades on, continue to embody our culture, heritage, and stories that have helped to shape me, and that I’ll proudly carry forever.”

​For those unversed, The Rock has African-Canadian roots as his mom, Ata Johnson, is Samoan, while his father, Rocky Johnson, was a Black Nova Scotian from Canada. Samoans are a cornerstone of Polynesian culture.