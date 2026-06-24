Dwayne Johnson has revealed the physical challenges behind his return as Maui in Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Moana.

The Rock, who first voiced Maui in the 2016 animated film and later reprised the role in its sequel, spoke about the transformation process in a recent interview with E! News ahead of the movie’s July 10 release, revealing he wore a 40-pound prosthetic bodysuit to faithfully recreate the beloved demigod.

The actor explained that his schedule left little time to physically transition between projects after filming The Smashing Machine, in which he portrays former UFC fighter Mark Kerr.

“I went from Smashing Machine and I was 50 pounds heavier than I am now,” Johnson said, adding that there was not enough time to significantly alter his physique before production on Moana began.

According to Johnson, filmmakers briefly considered having him appear on screen with his natural physique from the previous role. However, the team ultimately decided that Maui’s iconic appearance was too important to fans and the character’s legacy.

“We are the keepers of integrity, but also the fans are keepers of integrity,” Johnson said. “If I stepped on set looking like how I looked, they would have had a complete organ rejection.”

To solve the challenge, the production collaborated with Oscar-winning makeup artist Joel Harlow to create a custom prosthetic bodysuit that replicated Maui’s powerful frame.

The suit also allowed visual effects artists to more easily animate Maui’s magical tattoos, a signature feature of the character in the animated films.

While Johnson praised the craftsmanship behind the costume, he admitted that wearing it was far from comfortable.

“Forty pounds of suit that was hot as s—,” he said, describing the demanding conditions on set.

The live-action Moana is one of Disney’s most anticipated upcoming releases and stars newcomer Catherine Laga’aia as Moana alongside Johnson’s return as Maui.