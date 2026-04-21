Dwayne Johnson throws surprise party for daughter Tia's 8th birthday

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently celebrated his youngest daughter Tia’s 8th birthday in a heartwarming and fun-filled way.

The 52-year-old actor surprised Tia with a KATSEYE-themed party, complete with a custom cake, decorations, and a special performance.

In an Instagram post, Johnson shared a video of the celebration, writing, “Happy birthday to the most amazing little girl in the world! Tia, you’re 8 and you’re already rocking it ” .

The video showed Tia blowing out candles on a cake designed like a music album, surrounded by friends and family.

Johnson, who shares daughters Simone (23), Jasmine (9), and Tia (8) with wife Lauren Hashian, often shares glimpses of his family life on social media. He married Lauren in 2019, and the couple is known for their close-knit family bond.

With a packed schedule, Johnson balances work and family life, recently wrapping up “Jumanji 4” and preparing for its December 2026 release. Fans are eagerly awaiting his upcoming projects, including a potential “Fast and Furious” spin-off.