Dwayne Johnson to make powerful Disney return in Zootopia 2

Hollywood’s top-paid actor and wrestling veteran, Dwayne Johnson, alias The Rock, is set for a strong return to Disney, starring as Zeke, a small and clumsy dik-dik, in Zootopia 2.

Johnson is finally joining the voice cast nearly a decade after the original 2016 hit became one of Disney’s most popular animated films.

Disney has confirmed that Johnson’s character Zeke, along with fan-favourites Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman), are caught up in a chaotic high-speed chase that goes comically wrong.

The sequel, set to be released on November 26, follows the dynamic couple as they embark on a brand-new mystery that promises to be crazier and more unpredictable than the first.

Idris Elba will return as Chief Bogo in the film, along with new characters portrayed by Ke Huy Quan, Fortune Feimster, and Andy Samberg.

Zootopia 2 is directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, who are known for their work on Encanto and Moana. The film will feature a sincere storyline, witty humour, and exceptional animation.

Zootopia 2 is expected to be Disney’s next billion-dollar blockbuster, thanks to Johnson’s comic energy and the studio’s successful track record.

Earlier this month, The Rock appeared to support Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift starting their own family.

The 53-year-old Dwayne Johnson shed light on parenting during an interview with Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, informing the groom-to-be that he would one day comprehend the emotion.

“My babies, just like, you know, Jason, and one day you’ll know, Trav, babies are everything. That’s it,” The Rock said, addressing the 36-year-old Travis Kelce player, who recently got engaged to Taylor.

The Jumanji star is a dedicated father to Simone, 24, from his first marriage to Dany Garcia, as well as Jasmine, 9, and Tiana, 7, whom he shares with wife Lauren Hashian.