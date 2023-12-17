Dwayne Johnson to portray MMA legend Mark Kerr in ‘The Smashing Machine’

Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is set to star in “The Smashing Machine,” a forthcoming A24 film chronicling the real-life journey of two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion, Mark Kerr.

The project marks the directorial debut of Benny Safdie, known for his collaboration on “Uncut Gems.” Safdie is not only helming the project but has also penned the screenplay.

The narrative of the movie will trace Mark Kerr’s ascent in the competitive realm of mixed martial arts, offering an intimate exploration of the fighter’s triumphs and struggles.

Notably, the film will delve into Kerr’s poignant battle with painkiller addiction, a harrowing journey that culminated in an overdose.

A24, renowned for its distinctive cinematic offerings, is set to finance the venture in partnership with Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Production.

Noah Sacco, a representative from A24, expressed admiration for the shared vision of Johnson and Safdie, labeling them as “singular talents.”

He added, “We are deeply honoured to have their trust as collaborators in bringing this incredibly special project to life.”

Dwayne Johnson, in addition to his role in “The Smashing Machine,” has an exciting lineup of projects on the horizon, including “Red Notice 2” and an Amazon action comedy titled “Red One,” where he shares the screen with Chris Evans, famed for his portrayal of Captain America.