Dwayne Johnson urges fans to care for ageing parents

Dwayne Johnson, widely known as The Rock, has a widespread fan following both online and offline. Addressing his followers in his latest post, he advises them to take care of their elderly family members.

“As our loved ones get older, it’s good practice for all of us: keep ‘em happy, create those joyful moments, and keep ‘em smiling,” Dwayne Johnson said.

However, The Rock’s sincere advisory message was part of a social media tribute to his mom, Ata Johnson, on her birthday, which featured her eating a cake as he wished her well.

“Realizing here as a son, when you hear your mom say, ‘I feel great, and I feel wonderful right now,’ that’s truly the best feeling in the world,” the Jumanji star captioned the post.

The DC star continued, “I grew up an only child, and my mom is all I got left of my parents, and one of the most important jobs I have these days is to create moments of joy and keep her happy.”

“And eating cake and ice cream always helps keep the tears away when they get sentimental,” the DC star joked.

For the uninitiated, Ata Johnson, the mother of The Rock, recently turned 77 years old and received birthday wishes from her son and fans across the globe.

Earlier on Tuesday, The Rock is set for a strong return to Disney, starring as Zeke, a small and clumsy dik-dik, in Zootopia 2.

Johnson is finally joining the voice cast nearly a decade after the original 2016 hit became one of Disney’s most popular animated films.

Disney has confirmed that Johnson’s character Zeke, along with fan-favourites Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman), are caught up in a chaotic high-speed chase that goes comically wrong.

The sequel, set to be released on November 26, follows the dynamic couple as they embark on a brand-new mystery that promises to be crazier and more unpredictable than the first.