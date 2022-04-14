Dy Speaker Qasim Suri approves resignations of 123 PTI MNAs

KARACHI: Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri on Thursday announced approval of resignations of the PTI MNAs, ARY News reported.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri has stated that he has accepted resignations of 123 National Assembly members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who had tendered their resignations before the election of the new Leader of the House.

“The resignations of the members have been approved as per the rules,” Suri said.

PTI leader Farrukh Habib on his twitter handle has stated that the Acting Speaker has approved resignations of 123 members according to the rules. The National Assembly secretariat has issued a notification to this effect, he added.

“After approval of resignations of 123 members of the house, now general elections have become inevitable,” Habib added.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had decided to resign from National Assembly after former prime minister Imran Khan said that he would not sit in the assemblies.

PTI members after approval of the party’s leadership tendered their resignations from the National Assembly.

PTI MNA Murad Saeed was the first PTI MNA who submitted his resignation to the Speaker National Assembly.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan also met Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri and issued him directives regarding resignations submitted by the party MNAs, the sources having knowledge of the details of the meeting said.

Comments