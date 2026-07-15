The developer behind Dying Light: The Beast has confirmed that the upcoming survival horror game will no longer be released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, saying the decision was made after a detailed review of the project’s technical requirements during development.

In a statement shared with the gaming community, the studio said the game was built from the ground up for current-generation hardware. As development progressed, the team found that the ambitious scope of the project had moved beyond what last-generation consoles could realistically support.

According to the developer, Dying Light: The Beast features a large open world, upgraded visuals, more detailed environments, and improved combat and parkour mechanics. These systems rely on processing power and memory that older consoles such as the PS4 and Xbox One cannot provide without significant compromises.

The studio explained that it carefully explored different options before reaching its final decision. However, bringing the game to older hardware would have required removing important gameplay features, reducing visual quality, and making technical changes that could have affected the overall player experience.

Rather than releasing a version that fell short of expectations, the developer said it chose to focus on platforms capable of delivering the game as originally designed. The company stressed that maintaining the intended gameplay experience remained its highest priority throughout development.

The statement also made it clear that the move was not intended to leave behind players who still use previous-generation consoles. Instead, the decision reflects the growing technical demands of modern game development, where larger game worlds, advanced lighting systems, and more complex gameplay mechanics require considerably more powerful hardware than consoles released more than a decade ago.

The developer apologised to fans who had hoped to play Dying Light: The Beast on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, acknowledging that the news would disappoint part of the community. It confirmed that players who had planned to purchase the game for either platform will be eligible for refunds in line with the company’s refund policy.

While support for last-generation consoles has ended, the studio said its focus remains on delivering the best possible version of Dying Light: The Beast on supported platforms, allowing players to experience the game with all of its intended features, performance improvements, and visual enhancements intact.