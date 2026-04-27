Dylan Carter, a former contestant on The Voice, has died at the age of 24 following a car accident on the night of April 25.

The news spread quickly across his home state and beyond, leaving fans and fellow musicians trying to process the sudden loss of a young artist who, in a short time, had built something meaningful.

Dylan Carter first drew fame during Season 24 of the show, where his blind audition stood out almost immediately. Singing I Look to You as a tribute to his late mother, he earned a rare four-chair turn, with coach Reba McEntire ultimately bringing him onto her team.

Though Dylan Carter did not make it past the Battle Rounds—where he performed Til You Can’t—his time on the show left a mark that outlasted the competition itself.

Dylan Carter’s life after The Voice

After leaving television, Dylan Carter returned to South Carolina and settled into a life that balanced music with everyday responsibilities. He worked in real estate, often referring to himself, a bit casually, as a singing realtor, while continuing to perform at local events.

It wasn’t a flashy career path, but it seemed intentional. Dylan Carter stayed close to his community, playing small venues, town gatherings, and charity events, the kind of places where audiences actually know you.

Much of his energy went into a nonprofit he co-founded, The Local Voice, which focused on supporting women undergoing breast cancer treatment.

Through small-scale concerts and fundraisers, the initiative raised money and awareness in the Lowcountry area. Those who worked with Dylan Carter often pointed to this side of him as the most telling—less about recognition, more about impact.

He had been scheduled to perform at Moncks Corner’s “Music on Main” event just days after the accident, a detail that has only added to the weight of the moment locally.

Community leaders have since acknowledged his absence as more than the loss of a performer, describing it as the loss of someone who showed up consistently and, in a quiet way, made himself part of the town’s rhythm.