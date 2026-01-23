Dylan Efron shows solidarity with Ashley Tisdale amid 'toxic' mom group drama

American television personality and production coordinator and the younger brother of actor Zach Efron, Dylan Efron is standing firmly behind Ashley Tisdale French as the actress faces ongoing controversy over her so-called “toxic” mom group.

Zac Efron’s brother weighed in during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on January 21.

Dylan Efron made it clear he couldn’t imagine Ashley Tisdale acting with any malice toward the group or anyone involved. He admitted he didn’t know the full story but insisted he’s known Ashley since childhood and has always found her to be genuinely kind and considerate.

Does Dylan Efron have a take on Ashley Tisdale’s mom-group drama? #WWHL pic.twitter.com/KASwBRrrEc — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) January 22, 2026



Even as host Andy Cohen suggested the situation might be more serious than a simple misunderstanding, Dylan Efron acknowledged it could be complicated. Still, he repeatedly emphasized that based on his experiences, Ashley Tisdale isn’t someone who would intentionally cause harm.

Dylan Efron also pointed to Ashley Tisdale’s past support of him. She had come out to watch him compete on Dancing with the Stars, where he was a finalist, and that gesture, he said, spoke volumes about her character.

Throughout the segment, Dylan Efron returned to the same theme: he trusts Ashley Tisdale’s intentions, even if the surrounding drama looks messy from the outside. He stressed several times that he had no insight into the details but felt confident in her good nature.

Earlier this month, Ashley Tisdale revealed why she chose to walk away from what she now calls a toxic mom group, saying the experience slowly began to feel less supportive and more like reliving high school drama.

Ashley Tisdale, best known for her Disney years, shared her experience in a recent personal essay, explaining that the group entered her life shortly after she became a mother.

At first, Tisdale felt an instant connection. These were women juggling careers, businesses, and children, much like she was. For Ashley Tisdale, it felt energizing, reassuring, and comforting. She believed she had finally found a safe circle during an overwhelming phase of motherhood.