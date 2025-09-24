Is Dylan O'Brien the 'villain' in Sabrina Carpenter's 'Go Go Juice'? Actor breaks silence!

Actor Dylan O’Brien finally broke his silence on being the ‘villain’ rhyme in his rumoured ex-girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter’s new song ‘Go Go Juice’.

For the unversed, pop starlet Sabrina Carpenter sparked quite a buzz last month, when she dropped her seventh studio album, titled ‘Man’s Best Friend’, also featuring ‘Go Go Juice’ – a lighthearted country-infused ode to her past relationships and bad choices.

“I’m just drinking to call someone / Ain’t nobody’s safe when I’m a little bit drunk. Could be John or Larry, gosh, who’s to say? / Or the one that rhymes with villain / if I’m feelin’ that way,” sang the ‘Espresso’ hitmaker in the pointy track, giving internet sleuths a task to to join the dots with her past relationships.

While netizens did not disappoint in identifying the references John and Larry, as Shawn (Mendes) and Barry (Keoghan) respectively, it was interpreted that ‘gosh’ in the lyrics was for Carpenter’s fellow Disney alum Joshua Bassett, involved in a love triangle with her and Olivia Rodrigo.

As for ‘villain’, it was made up that that word was used to rhyme with Dylan O’Brien, who was linked to the pop star back in 2022.

Reacting to the reference, the ‘Maze Runner’ star said in a new interview, “Well, I wasn’t aware. Oh, and my name rhymes with villain.”

However, he jokingly revealed, “Well, she’s never drunk dialed me.”

When quizzed further on whether she did and he didn’t pick the call, O’Brien replied, “My house does not have good service. You have to get me by FaceTime audio.”