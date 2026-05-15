Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin expecting first child

In a recent public appearance, Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin revealed they are expecting their first child.

The former Disney Channel star and Victoria’s Secret Angel debuted her baby bump on Thursday, May 14, while attending the 79th Annual Cannes Film Festival in France. Palvin showcased her pregnancy by posing with her hand under her belly, sporting a baby-blue dress with cap sleeves that flowed into a feather skirt. Dylan Sprouse joined his wife on the red carpet, wearing a classic tuxedo as he posed alongside her.

The Suite Life actor and the fashion icon began dating in June 2018 after meeting at a party in 2017. A few months into their relationship, Palvin told Vogue Australia that she was “very much in love,” praising Dylan Sprouse for being “kind and gentle” and calling him “the perfect guy.”

After announcing their engagement in June 2023, the couple married in a ceremony in Hungary the following month. Since then, the two have continued to support each other’s careers and have frequently expressed their affection publicly. Palvin recently made a high-profile return to the runway for the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.