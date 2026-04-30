LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced a new initiative to provide interest-free installment-based electric bikes to teachers under the E-bike Scheme, with monthly payments expected to range between Rs3,600 and Rs4,200.

According to details, the government has decided to launch the E-bike Scheme aimed at improving travel facilities for teachers across the province while reducing their transportation costs. The move is also being positioned as an environmentally friendly step to promote sustainable mobility.

Under the scheme, the estimated cost of each electric bike is between Rs200,000 and Rs250,000. The Punjab government will bear 30 to 40 percent of the total cost as a subsidy, while the remaining amount will be paid by teachers through easy installments spread over two to three years. Officials say the E-bike Scheme is designed to offer financial relief to educators who face daily commuting challenges.

Monthly installments under the interest-free scheme are expected to remain between Rs3,600 and Rs4,200, making it an affordable option for government school teachers. Authorities believe the E-bike Scheme will significantly ease transport-related expenses and improve access to workplaces, especially in remote and semi-urban areas.

Application Process for E-bike Scheme

Applications for the Scheme will be opened online soon through the Punjab Teachers Foundation website. Eligible teachers will be required to submit their CNIC, service certificate, valid driving license, and a passport-size photograph.

After submission, applicants will be able to download a verification slip, while final eligibility will be communicated via SMS or email. The government has stated that the E-bike Scheme will be implemented in phases once the registration process is completed.

Officials maintain that the scheme is part of broader efforts to support teachers and modernise transport facilities within the education sector.