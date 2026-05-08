Pakistan’s petrol price hit Rs399.86/L on May 1, 2026, after a Rs6.51 hike, while high-speed diesel jumped Rs19.39 to Rs399.58/L. That puts both fuels a hair away from the Rs400 threshold. For millions of commuters, students, and delivery riders, filling a 10L bike tank now costs ~Rs3,999. At 35-40 km/L, that’s roughly Rs10-11.4 per km in fuel alone. So the question is urgent: do e-bikes actually save money, or just shift the cost somewhere else?

1. Why petrol hurts more in 2026

The latest hike isn’t isolated. Petrol was Rs393.35/L in late April, up nearly Rs27/L in one go.

Year-on-year, April petrol prices averaged Rs374.73/L vs Rs310.53/L in March, a 21% jump. The trigger: Middle East tensions and a 167% spike in Pakistan’s weekly oil import bill, from $300M to $800M. Globally, Brent crude swung from $126/barrel fears to ∼$101 on May 6, but domestic levies remain heavy. The petroleum levy on petrol was cut to Rs103.50/L but a new Rs28.69/L levy was added on diesel. With IMF pressure to meet a Rs1.468 trillion levy target, relief looks unlikely.

Result: fuel sales fell 7% YoY in April to 1.36M tonnes as consumers cut back. For bike owners, the Rs100/L subsidy in Punjab/Sindh, capped at 20L/month, helps but is under fiscal strain.

E-bike running costs: The real per-km number Most e-bikes in Pakistan use 60V-72V lithium or lead-acid packs, 1.5-2.5 kWh capacity. Electricity cost: At Rs55-65/unit for domestic consumers above 300 units, a full 2 kWh charge costs Rs110-130. Range is 60-80 km. That’s Rs1.4-2.2 per km. Petrol bike: At Rs399.86/L and 40 km/L, you pay Rs10.0 per km. Even at 50 km/L, it’s Rs8.0/km. Savings: Rs8-9/km. A rider doing 50 km/day saves Rs400-450 daily, or Rs12,000-13,500/month on fuel alone. For delivery riders doing 100 km/day, that’s Rs24,000-27,000/month. Battery replacement is the catch. Lithium packs last 800-1,200 cycles, or 2.5-3.5 years at daily use. Replacement costs Rs60,000-120,000. Spread over 3 years, that adds Rs1,700-3,300/month. Even with that, net savings vs petrol often stay Rs8,000+/month for heavy users. 3. Upfront cost vs payback period Petrol bike: Honda CD70/CD Dream: Rs160,000-185,000.

E-bike: Entry-level models like Metro T9, Yadea, or Road Prince E-GO: Rs220,000-350,000 for lithium versions. Lead-acid variants are Rs150,000-200,000 but have shorter range and life. Payback math for a 50 km/day commuter:

Item Petrol Bike E-Bike Lithium Purchase Rs170,000 Rs280,000 Fuel/Electricity per month Rs15,000 Rs3,000 Maintenance per year Rs15,000 oil, filters Rs5,000 brakes, tyres Net monthly saving Rs11,000-12,000