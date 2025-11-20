E-Challan: Another citizen receives ticket for vehicle allegedly parked at home
Nov 20, 2025
Another citizen has received an e-challan of Rs.25,000 for a traffic violation, at a time when his vehicle was allegedly parked at his home, Ary News reported.
A resident of Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi, said that he was issued a ticket amounting Rs. 25,000 for a traffic violation.
He claimed that at a time when an e-challan was issued for a traffic violation near Avari tower, his vehicle was parked outside his home.
“The vehicle remained parked outside my house before and after the time the ticket was issued,” he claimed.
To support his claim, the citizen has provided CCTV footage from a camera installed outside his house.
The challan ticket records the double-cabin vehicle as being present at the Avari Towers traffic signal at 9:33 am on 12 November, with the ticket issued at 9:45 am for tinted windows.
Citizen receives an e-challan for vehicle parked at home for months
Earlier in 10 November, a resident also received an e-challan for a hefty amount for a traffic violation involving a vehicle he neither owns nor uses.
According to Faisal Sattar, a resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, he was issued an e-challan amounting to Rs 10,000 at his residential address for a Suzuki Mehran.
Faisal Sattar said he was stunned after receiving the e-challan, as he owns a silver Suzuki Cultus, which has been parked at his home for several months and is currently not in running condition because its battery is dead.
The citizen further revealed that he has never owned or used the Mehran. Furthermore, the vehicle cited in the e-challan is red in colour and is a Mehran.
He said that upon checking the registration details on the Excise Department’s website, he discovered that the e-challan belonged to a Suzuki Mehran model 2003, registered to M/s. Moon Light Industries, bearing the number ASF-813.
Faisal Sattar’s own vehicle is registered as ASF-613, model 2004. The system apparently misread the number plate of the vehicle that violated the traffic rule, resulting in the Rs 10,000 e-challan being sent to him instead.