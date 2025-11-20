E-Challan: Another citizen receives ticket for vehicle allegedly parked at home

Another citizen has received an e-challan of Rs.25,000 for a traffic violation, at a time when his vehicle was allegedly parked at his home, Ary News reported.

A resident of Gulistan-e-Johar, Karachi, said that he was issued a ticket amounting Rs. 25,000 for a traffic violation.

He claimed that at a time when an e-challan was issued for a traffic violation near Avari tower, his vehicle was parked outside his home.

“The vehicle remained parked outside my house before and after the time the ticket was issued,” he claimed.

To support his claim, the citizen has provided CCTV footage from a camera installed outside his house.

The challan ticket records the double-cabin vehicle as being present at the Avari Towers traffic signal at 9:33 am on 12 November, with the ticket issued at 9:45 am for tinted windows.

