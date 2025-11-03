E-challan rules: Karachi police introduce waivers, discounts

Karachi: The Karachi Traffic Police have introduced new measures to encourage timely payment of E-Challan fines for traffic violations, ARY News reported.

According to reports, citizens receiving a first-time e-challan will not have to pay the fine if they submit a written apology.

For a second violation, paying the fine within 14 days will entitle the offender to a 50 percent discount.

All e-challans must be settled within 21 days, after which the full fine will apply.

For example, a motorcyclist who jumps a signal faces a fine of Rs 5,000, but paying within 14 days reduces it to Rs 2,500.

Authorities emphasized that all fines paid within the 14-day window will qualify for concessions.

Earlier, a traffic police officer in Karachi went viral after being caught on camera trying to evade an E-challan by riding his motorcycle without a visible number plate near the Expo Center.

The viral footage circulating on social media shows the traffic officer near Expo Center Karachi, riding a police-issued motorcycle without a visible registration number. The number plate, though attached, appears to have its digits deliberately erased to avoid detection by the city’s E-challan cameras.

In the viral clip, the officer can also be seen turning left while his right indicator is on, a clear traffic violation. The video shows him carrying an official pistol while on duty.

The footage, recorded by a passerby, has sparked public outrage, with citizens criticizing the double standards of traffic personnel who issue heavy fines to the public while ignoring the rules themselves.

Karachi traffic authorities have yet to issue an official response to the viral incident.

E-Challan System Errors

Since its launch, Karachi’s E-Challan system has faced repeated criticism over technical flaws and mismanagement, with the latest cases exposing how even stolen or wrongly identified vehicles are being fined under the automated traffic monitoring system.

The owner said his motorcycle was stolen in 2020 from the Tariq Road area near Tipu Sultan, and a theft report was registered at the Tipu Sultan Police Station. Despite the FIR, the bike was never recovered.

However, on October 27, the man was shocked to receive an E-Challan of Rs 5,000 for “riding without a helmet” — a violation recorded on the same stolen motorcycle.

He expressed frustration, saying the incident exposes serious lapses in coordination between Karachi Police and traffic monitoring authorities, as a vehicle listed as stolen is still active in the city’s database.

The case comes just a day after another Karachi citizen reported a similar issue involving a false E-Challan.

According to details, the E-Challan — also issued on October 27 around 9:45 a.m. — alleged a helmet violation at Teen Talwar, Clifton. The recipient, however, said he was at his home in Scheme 33 at the time.

The printed E-Challan also contained mismatched number plates and registration data, adding six demerit points to the citizen’s driving record. “I have never received a challan in my life. This false penalty has caused me severe mental stress,” he said.

Citizens have since questioned the credibility and accuracy of Karachi’s electronic traffic ticketing system, calling for immediate review and reform.