E-Challan Karachi: What happens if a vehicle owner dies?

As soon as the issuance of e-challans has started for traffic rules violations under the new faceless system in Karachi, citizens have begun raising practical questions, one of the most common being, who pays the e-challan if the real owner or the vehicle’s registered owner has passed away?

DIG Traffic Karachi, Pir Mohammad Shah, while speaking during the ARY News programme “Bakhabar Savera”, explained that the Safe City Authority (S-4) cameras have been installed across Sindh. This system will take time to mature. “Change doesn’t happen overnight; we need patience for it to succeed,” he said.

Addressing concerns, the DIG said that if a vehicle remains registered under one person’s name but is now being used by someone else, and the e-challan has also been issued.

In such a case, DIG Traffic has suggested that the original owner has to visit the Excise and Taxation Department to complete biometric verification, submit a copy of the current user’s CNIC, and have the vehicle officially transferred out of his name.

He further explained that if the vehicle’s registered owner and his address are incorrect or contact cannot be established, the vehicle will be blacklisted in the system. “Such vehicles will be highlighted under the Safe City Authority. If spotted on the roads, it will be seized and not released until ownership is updated or outstanding fines are cleared,” he said.

Responding to a question, DIG Pir Mohammad Shah has stated that citizens can now visit the Sindh Police’s official website to download the mobile application, where they can update their current address and contact details. “Through the app, users can also check how many vehicles are registered under their CNIC,” he said.

He said that the app also allows citizens to review their traffic violations, see how many warnings they have received, and confirm any fines issued. Shah clarified that a citizen cannot be issued separate e-challans for multiple violations at the same time.

In the program, he also urged the public to adopt responsible driving behaviour and avoid violations. The initiative is designed for the safety of citizens themselves.