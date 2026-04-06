E-challan: SHC issues directives for authorities

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued directives to the authorities concerned for submission of response related to pleas against e-challan system, ARY News reported.

As per details, SHC hearing concerning applications related to traffic violations under the e-Challan system highlighted a lack of response from key government officials. The Chief Secretary, Secretary of Local Government, DG KDA, and the Mayor have not submitted their replies on this critical matter, with only the Transport Department providing input.

Lawyer Tariq Mansoor, representing public interest concerns in Karachi, stated that these applications relate to public safety and are presently deemed non-admissible.

The Transport Department’s counsel noted that the introduction of the e-Challan system has led to a 40% reduction in traffic accidents. Additionally, the department highlighted a significant rise in fines, with penalties in 2023 having increased from one thousand to five thousand percent compared to previous rates.

Tariq Mansoor further emphasised the socio-economic impact, pointing out that minimum salaries in the country are around Rs40,000, unemployment is widespread, and these e-challan fines are beyond the financial capacity of ordinary citizens.

The court has now issued fresh notices to the Chief Secretary, Secretary of Local Government, DG KDA, and the Mayor, directing them to submit their responses by 7 May to allow proceedings to continue