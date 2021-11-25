E-commerce vital for employment generation, economic growth: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that e-commerce is vital for employment generation and economic growth.

Speaking to Bjarke Mikelsen, Group CEO of Daraz, an online e-commerce platform, who called on him at the PM House, Prime Minister Khan said Pakistan offers huge potential for e-commerce that will generate employment opportunities and help in economic growth.

Also Read: SBP proposes framework for Pakistani exporters

He said that the government is providing full support to foreign investors under its “Ease-of-doing-Business” policy.

The CEO Daraz expressed interest in further investment and expansion of e-commerce in Pakistan.

Adviser to the PM on Finance Shaukat Tarin, Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) Chairman Amir Hashmi, Senator Aon Abbas Bappi, and managing director of Daraz Ehsan Saya were present during the meeting.

Also Read: Adobe jumps into e-commerce payments business

On Wednesday, the prime minister appointed Senator Aon Abbas Bappi as his Special Assistant on e-commerce. The Cabinet Division issued notification of the appointment of Aon Abbas Buppi as SAPM.

Buppi previously served as Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!