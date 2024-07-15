‘e-procurement system to be implemented across country’

ISLAMABAD: The e-procurement system under the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) is being implemented in 27 ministries and 280 public departments, Managing Director PPRA Hasnat Ahmed Qureshi said.

In a press statement, the PPRA managing director said the e-procurement system was initiated to reduce the public expenditures through transparency.

Hasnat Ahmed Qureshi said that after its implementation in 27 ministries and 280 public departments, the system would soon be implemented across the country including in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said for the facilitation of procurement agencies and suppliers, a system was on the cards in collaboration with Federal Board of Revenue, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Accountant General Pakistan Revenues and State Bank of Pakistan. The system will offer a one-window operation and e-payment solutions.

The implementation of e-procurement system has immense contribution of the Finance Ministry and the Cabinet Division, which are playing an effective role in line with the directive of the Prime Minister, the PPRA managing director added.

The project titled ‘E-Pak Acquisition and Disposal System’ has been launched with assistance of World Bank, for which 8,500 government employees and suppliers have been given special training since March 2023.

In this regard, the federal PPRA has made 25 amendments in the Procurement Rules 2004 to ensure a simple and hassle-free process of procurement.

The PPRA has published quality bidding documents and procurement regulations for the ease of procurement engineers and suppliers. Also, help desks have been set up which provide technical support to departments and suppliers on daily basis.

Around 13,000 suppliers and business firms have successfully registered with e-procurement system free of charges and become eligible for the procurement process under the federal government.

The federal PPRA has handed over the e-procurement system to Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which will help the provinces to ensure effective and transparent procurement processes. The government of Punjab has effectively implemented the e-procurement system in the province since July 1 as a step to ensure transparency.