E-Stamp paper system launched in KP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has launched E-stamp paper which would stop the selling of bogus stamp paper and fraud.

KP CM Mahmood Khan launched the E-stamp paper in the province and said this would stop the issuance of stamp papers on older dates.

E-stamp paper help in resolving the property dispute, he said and added now people can verify the stamp paper online and fraud and forgery can be prevented.

How to use an e-Stamping System?

For the people who are wondering how to use the new e-Stamping system, he/she need to have simply an internet connection. If the person wants to purchase the high-value non-judicial or judicial stamp papers, he will need to provide the data regarding the area he wants to purchase.

The system will automatically calculate the value of the stamp paper needed by the buyer. The names of the buyer, seller, and the person from whom the stamp papers will be purchased will be entered along with their CNIC numbers. The process is done and the purchaser will get the e-Stamp paper in just 15 minutes.

