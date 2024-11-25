Sindh police to monitor 4000 habitual offenders through e-tagging

KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon was informed that 4000 habitual criminals will be monitored through e-tagging devices in the first phase of implementing the Sindh Habitual Offenders Monitoring Act, 2022.

The IGP chaired a meeting at the Central Police Office (CPO) in Karachi where he was briefed that the identification and monitoring of habitual offenders will be determined by the court.

It was informed in the meeting that the advertisement for the procurement of e-tagging devices was released on November 11.

During the meeting, it was told that the e-tagging process for criminals will initially start at the police station level across Sindh and later be expanded to divisions, zones, and CPOs.

Addressing the meeting, IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon said that the legal definition of a habitual offender is clear in the constitution and laws.

He stressed the importance of all SSPs, SPs Investigations, and relevant investigating officers ensuring that data on habitual criminals is accurately compiled, while closely monitoring those in custody.

The IGP directed that proper identification of habitual offenders should be established, and their records be systematically maintained.

He also highlighted the need for ensuring the registration of the accused’s identity cards and centralizing this system.

IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon said that directed his sub-ordinates to raise awareness and provide training at the grassroots level for the installation, use, and monitoring of the devices.

He directed that a training and awareness program be organized for police officers and officials regarding the use of the monitoring devices.

Read More: Karachi police plan to introduce e-tagging system to monitor criminals’ activity

He said that monitoring habitual criminals would help alleviate the pressure on prisons.

The meeting was attended by DIGPs of Crime and Investigation Branch, CIA, Training, Headquarters, IT, and other senior police officials.

Earlier, the Sindh cabinet decided to purchase 4,000 gadgets in order to electronically tag repeat criminals who are involved in drug trafficking and street violence.

The chief minister made the decision to use GPS (Global Positioning System) and geotagging to stop drug-related and street crimes in the city’s most dangerous neighborhoods.

“I know that the police, with the coordinated support of Rangers and other law enforcement agencies, have made progress in controlling law & order, including street crime in the city and kidnapping for ransom in the Kutcha area but we should take benefit of the latest technology in curbing the crime,” the CM said.