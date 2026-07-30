EA FC 27 confirms full licensing roster: Over 35 leagues, 800+ clubs, and 21,000 players revealed

EA Sports has officially unveiled the global licensing lineup for EA SPORTS FC 27. Packed with 21,000+ licensed players, 800+ clubs, 140+ stadiums, and 35+ leagues, the title brings back fan-favorite competitions alongside new licensing deals like the return of Mexico’s Liga MX.

Global Licensing Scale: Premier European & South American Competitions

EA SPORTS FC 27 maintains its stronghold as the most comprehensively licensed football simulator in gaming history, featuring complete broadcast packages, real-world commentary teams, and authentic matchday atmospheres.

Core European Competitions

Exclusive UEFA Tournaments: Full access to the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, and UEFA Super Cup.

Domestic Top Leagues: Exclusive rights to the Premier League (including all 20 clubs, real-world managers, and authentic grounds), LALIGA EA SPORTS, Bundesliga, and all 72 clubs across the EFL (Championship, League One, League Two).

South American Powerhouses

CONMEBOL Licensing: Complete coverage of CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana, and CONMEBOL Recopa—featuring legendary South American clubs like River Plate, Boca Juniors, Botafogo, and Bahia.

Expanded Women’s Football Ecosystem

Reinforcing its push toward gender parity across modes (Career Mode, Football Ultimate Team, and Play Now), EA FC 27 features six major women’s competitions:

Barclays Women’s Super League (England)

National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) (USA)

Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga (Germany)

Liga F Moeve (Spain)

Arkema Première Ligue (France)

UEFA Women’s Champions League

Major Licensing Highlights: Liga MX Returns & New Venues Debut