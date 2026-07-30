EA FC 27 confirms full licensing roster: Over 35 leagues, 800+ clubs, and 21,000 players revealed
- By Zaeem Basir -
- Jul 30, 2026
EA Sports has officially unveiled the global licensing lineup for EA SPORTS FC 27. Packed with 21,000+ licensed players, 800+ clubs, 140+ stadiums, and 35+ leagues, the title brings back fan-favorite competitions alongside new licensing deals like the return of Mexico’s Liga MX.
- Global Licensing Scale: Premier European & South American Competitions
EA SPORTS FC 27 maintains its stronghold as the most comprehensively licensed football simulator in gaming history, featuring complete broadcast packages, real-world commentary teams, and authentic matchday atmospheres.
Core European Competitions
- Exclusive UEFA Tournaments: Full access to the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, and UEFA Super Cup.
- Domestic Top Leagues: Exclusive rights to the Premier League (including all 20 clubs, real-world managers, and authentic grounds), LALIGA EA SPORTS, Bundesliga, and all 72 clubs across the EFL (Championship, League One, League Two).
South American Powerhouses
- CONMEBOL Licensing: Complete coverage of CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana, and CONMEBOL Recopa—featuring legendary South American clubs like River Plate, Boca Juniors, Botafogo, and Bahia.
- Expanded Women’s Football Ecosystem
Reinforcing its push toward gender parity across modes (Career Mode, Football Ultimate Team, and Play Now), EA FC 27 features six major women’s competitions:
Barclays Women’s Super League (England)
National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) (USA)
Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga (Germany)
Liga F Moeve (Spain)
Arkema Première Ligue (France)
UEFA Women’s Champions League
- Major Licensing Highlights: Liga MX Returns & New Venues Debut
- Return of Liga MX: Mexico’s top division makes its official return to the franchise, marking its first appearance in an EA football title since FIFA 22.
- Stadium Expansions: Over 140 real-world venues are featured at launch, including series debuts for Legia Warsaw’s Polish Army Stadium and the return of AS Monaco’s Stade Louis II.