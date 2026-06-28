EA FC 27 Hall of Fame rarity leak — Cult favorites Pato, Balotelli, Sturridge & more rumored

EA FC 27 leaks point to a brand-new “Hall of Fame” rarity coming to Ultimate Team, designed for fan-favorite cult heroes who never became ICONs or Heroes.

What Is the Hall of Fame Rarity in EA FC 27?

Leakers say EA is testing a third legendary tier below Heroes and above regular cards.

Unlike ICONs and Heroes, Hall of Fame focuses on cult players remembered for unforgettable moments, unique personalities, and iconic performances rather than trophy hauls. Think flair, charisma, and nostalgia over Ballon d’Or résumés.

The new rarity is expected to sit below Heroes in the card hierarchy to add nostalgia content without diluting the ICON ladder.

Full Leaked Hall of Fame Player List for FC 27

These 15 names are reportedly being internally tested for the new rarity. None are confirmed yet.

The leak suggests EA is testing 15 cult-favorite players for a new Hall of Fame rarity in EA FC 27, with heavily boosted ratings compared to their last FIFA/FC cards. Alexandre Pato, Hulk, Mario Balotelli, Hatem Ben Arfa, and Michael Carrick are all rumored at 88 OVR — Pato as an 88 ST up from 71 in FIFA 23, Hulk as an 88 RW up from 80 in FIFA 21, Balotelli as an 88 ST up from 75 in EA FC 25, Ben Arfa as an 88 CAM up from 75 in FIFA 21, and Carrick as an 88 CDM up from 80 in FIFA 18.

Next, Daniel Sturridge, Jakub Błaszczykowski, Jan Koller, André Schürrle, and Adel Taarabt are listed at 87 OVR — Sturridge ST from 76 in FIFA 22, Błaszczykowski RM from 70 in FIFA 22, Koller ST from 78 in FIFA 10, Schürrle LM from 76 in FIFA 20, and Taarabt LW from 77 in FIFA 22.

The 86 OVR tier includes Marouane Fellaini at CM up from 73 in EA FC 24, Loïc Rémy at ST up from 75 in FIFA 22, Aiden McGeady at RM up from 67 in FIFA 23, and Fredy Guarín at CM up from 76 in FIFA 19. Finally, cult classic Adebayo Akinfenwa is rumored at 85 OVR ST, a big jump from 65 in FIFA 22.

Why these names? Pato and Hulk bring back Brazilian pace and power. Balotelli and Taarabt promise flair and unpredictability. Akinfenwa returns with 90+ Strength to dominate defenders. Carrick and Fellaini fit Manchester United Past & Present squads.

What Else Is Leaked for EA FC 27?

Beyond Hall of Fame, leaks also mention ICONs, point-based SBCs, holographic cards, Collection Book return, Alex Hunter, and an Open World mode. July 2026 is expected to bring the release date, cover athlete, gameplay trailer, and licensing news.

Important: All Hall of Fame names are leaks and still in testing. They are not guaranteed for launch.