EA FC 27 release date, price, new features and editions revealed

KARACHI, July 24: EA Sports officially released first look of EA FC 27. For first time they announced open world mode, new Ultimate Plus Edition and big changes in gameplay and Career Mode.

Company said that France and Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe will be cover star for Standard and Ultimate Edition. While for new Ultimate Plus Edition his Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham will also appear on cover with him.

EA Sports said gameplay in EA FC 27 is improved based on community feedback. Also a new open world social hub called The Grounds is introduced. It will expand popular Clubs Mode.

Release date

EA FC 27 will release worldwide on 25 September.

Game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X S, PC, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

But some new features including The Grounds will only be available on PS5, Xbox Series X S, PC and Nintendo Switch 2.

EA FC 27 price

Company did not increase price of Standard and Ultimate Edition. But new Ultimate Plus Edition will be more expensive.

Standard Edition: 69.99 pounds, 59.99 pounds on PC

Ultimate Edition: 99.99 pounds, 89.99 pounds on PC

Ultimate Plus Edition: 139.99 pounds, 129.99 pounds on Steam for PC

EA Play subscribers and EA FC 26 owners will also get discount on digital pre order.

Early Access

Players who pre order Ultimate Edition or Ultimate Plus Edition can play game from 18 September. That is 7 days before official release.

EA Play subscribers will also get 10 hour trial from 18 September. This will also be included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

Ultimate Plus Edition special benefits

Ultimate Plus Edition will only be available for pre order till 31 August.

In this edition users will get these extra benefits.

10 thousand FC Points in 5 monthly parts

Premium Pass from Season 1 to 5

Hall of FUT Player Pick, choose 1 player from 5

Player EVO for EA SPORTS FC 26, which will increase Physical Attributes to 99

At start of Hall of FUT campaign players will get chance to pick one from Adebayo Akinfenwa, Giovani dos Santos, Loic Remy, Marouane Fellaini or Eljero Elia.

Ultimate Edition pre order bonus

Buyers of Ultimate Edition will get these extra rewards.

6 thousand FC Points in 3 monthly parts

Season 1 Premium Pass

85 plus OVR ICON International Player Item

7 days early access

Player EVO Additional Slot

2 Double AXP for 10 matches

Pre Order Challenges

3 ICONs or Heroes for Career Mode

5 more Challenge Creation Slots in Manager Live

EA FC 27 new features

Biggest new feature of EA FC 27 is The Grounds. It is an open world football social mode.

In this mode players can freely roam in three different areas inspired by London, Paris and South America. They can play football with friends or take part in big competitions.

During this they will be guided by Kylian Mbappe, Chloe Kelly, Paulo Dybala and Alex Hunter. Alex Hunter is main character of FIFA famous story mode The Journey and he is coming back to series after many years.

New Transfer Market in Career Mode

EA Sports also introduced new Transfer Market for Manager Career. It will be based on TransferRoom technology.

In this system player price will be decided by current form, future potential, overall rating and financial condition of related club. So transfer system will feel more realistic.

FUT Gallery also included

EA FC 27 also includes new feature called FUT Gallery. Here players can collect past and present player items from different leagues and special campaigns. They can increase their Gallery Level and get different rewards in this sticker book style collection mode.