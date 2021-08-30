EA Sports introduces four new skill moves in FIFA 22

EA Sports have announced the addition of four new skill moves in their upcoming game FIFA 22.

According to a SPORTtbibe report, the gaming giant came up with details of the gameplay as a preview event.

The producers gave an in-depth look into the changes which they were working to step up the ante for the new consoles.

The skill move helps the player to outsmart the player on the opposite side. First Time Spin, Four Touch Skill, Scoop Turn Fake and Skill Bridge have been included in the upcoming edition.

According to the Mirror UK report, a guide to performing each new special move is here:

Four Touch Turn: Hold L2/LT + Flick RS Back + Flick RS Back

Skilled Bridge: Hold L2/LT + Double Tap R1/RB

First Time Spin: Hold L1/LB + R1/RB as the ball comes towards the player first time

Scoop Turn Fake: Hold LS in the opposite direction after doing a forward Scoop Turn

Electronic Arts boasts that its Hypermotion feature, which is a blend of propriety machine learning technology with an upgraded 11v11 match capture, will give the user the most smooth, responsive and realistic feel.