EA Sports signs major deal for much-anticipated game FIFA 22

EA Sports has joined hands with Italy’s Lega Serie A ahead of the release of the much-anticipated game FIFA 22.

It means that the collaboration allows the gaming company licence to 14 sides to give “more of the unique characteristics of Italian football and each of its storied clubs to the game.”

The deal with the Italian football league is making it clear that the company is set on promoting the sport on a global scale.

EA Sports have been named as the Title Sponsor and Partner of Supercoppa Italiana. The championship will now be renamed EA Sports Supercupat at the start of the 2022-23 season.

The deal sees 16 teams namely Bologna F.C. 1909, Cagliari Calcio, Empoli F.C., ACF Fiorentina, Genoa C.F.C., Hellas Verona F.C., FC Internazionale Milano, A.C. Milan, S.S.C. Napoli, U.S. Salernitana 1919, U.C. Sampdoria, U.S. Sassuolo Calcio, Spezia Calcio, Torino F.C., Udinese Calcio and Venezia F.C. getting integrated into the upcoming game.

EA Sports announced that it will give authentic names, along with their logos, kits, and squads to the 16 clubs.

But it mentioned that four sides – Piemonte Calcio, Bergamo Calcio, Latium, and Roma FC – will be there in Serie A but will not be included automatically.

EA Sports mentioned that their deal with Lega Serie A allows its clubs to get authentic in-game representation, given that the contractual rights are not owned by other party or entity.

However, the players’ names and resemblance of the players will from 20 Italian clubs still be there.