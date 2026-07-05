Earn Rs150,000 with this govt-run programme

LAHORE: Young graduates have a golden opportunity to earn a whopping Rs 150,000 monthly under the Young Professionals Program (YPP) 2026. The Punjab government has announced the official criteria to benefit from this opportunity, ARY News reported.

The Punjab Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPPA), which operates under the provincial finance department, has invited applications for its flagship project, the Young Professionals Program 2026. Selected young graduates will receive a staggering monthly stipend of Rs 150,000 for one year.

The program is designed to provide fresh graduates with hands-on training and practical experience within the Punjab Public-Private Partnership ecosystem. Selected candidates will have the unique opportunity to work alongside seasoned experts on live projects, significantly enhancing their professional capabilities.

Eligibility Criteria

Interested candidates must fulfill the following conditions:

Age & Education:

Candidates must be up to 25 years old and hold a 16-year degree from a Higher Education Commission (HEC) recognized institution or an acclaimed international university.

Nationality:

This opportunity is strictly open to Pakistani citizens.

CGPA:

Candidates must have a minimum CGPA of 3.3 in their university education record.

Eligible Disciplines

Graduates from the following fields are eligible to apply:

Finance, Accounting, Project Management, Business Administration, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Law, Engineering, Information Technology (IT), Computer Science, Management Information Systems, Data Analytics, Economics, Media Studies, Public Policy, Social Sciences, and Natural Sciences.

Selection Process & Vacancies

The Authority intends to select up to 15 young professionals. However, the PPPPA reserves the right to increase or decrease the number of seats at any time without assigning a reason.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for a test and an interview; no TA/DA (Travel Allowance / Daily Allowance) will be provided.

Employment Status

The Authority has explicitly clarified that this is a one-year training program. Participation does not constitute a permanent or contract job, nor does it guarantee future employment.

How to Apply

Interested candidates can download the application form from the official website: https://p4a.punjab.gov.pk/jobs

The filled form—along with educational degrees, verified copies of transcripts, experience certificates (if any), CNIC, recent passport-sized photographs, and an updated CV—must be submitted by July 22.