Earn Rs50,000 through CM Internship Program 2026

LAHORE: Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has opened candidate registrations for the second cohort of the Chief Minister IT Internship Program.

The initiative aims to strengthen the IT industry by connecting skilled graduates with leading IT companies, fostering a job-ready digital workforce across the province.

The program now accepts applications from eligible graduates for structured, hands-on internships that bridge academia and industry.

Selected candidates will be placed in leading IT firms, where they will gain on-site practical experience, enhance their technical capabilities, and build strong professional portfolios.

The internship offers a monthly stipend of PKR 50,000 and will span a duration of five months.

PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The CM IT Internship Program reflects our commitment to empowering youth through meaningful opportunities that align with industry needs. By connecting talented graduates with leading IT companies, we are not only enhancing employability but also contributing to the growth of Punjab’s digital economy.”

Eligibility:

Applicants must hold a degree in IT, Computer Science, or a relevant field, completed within the last four years. Candidates are also required to possess a valid CNIC and a Punjab domicile.

The stipend will be disbursed based on monthly performance and submission of an HEC-attested degree.