Earn Rs60000 with govt-offered internship program

LAHORE: The Punjab government has extended the submission deadline for the CM Punjab Revolutionary Internship Program for veterinary graduates and para-vets until May 15, ARY News reported.

Under this internship initiative, veterinary graduates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 60,000, while para-vet interns will be paid Rs 40,000.

The program, launched with a total budget of Rs 600 million, aims to provide internships to 264 veterinary graduates and 371 para-vets this year. A specific quota has been allocated for every district across the province.

“Through these internships, students can harness their skills in the veterinary field. Interns are placed in the field, where they participate in practical tasks such as animal vaccination, illness diagnosis, treatment, and providing guidance to livestock farmers.”

Eligibility Criteria

For Veterinary Graduates:

Education: DVM degree from HEC-recognized institutions.

Age Limit: Maximum 25 years.

Domicile: Must hold a domicile of the respective district.

Registration: Valid registration with the PVMC (Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council).

Employment Status: Must not be an employee of any government or private institution.

Technical Requirement: Must own a smartphone.

For Para-Vets:

Education: Completion of a two-year Livestock Assistant Diploma (LAD) course from a recognized institution.

Age Limit: Maximum 20 years.

Domicile: Must hold a domicile of the respective district.

Employment Status: Must not be an employee of any government or private institution.

Technical Requirement: Must own a smartphone.

How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply for the internship program by visiting the official Punjab Jobs portal:

www.jobs.punjab.gov.pk

Fill out the online application form and submit it through the website.