Earthquake: CDA orders survey of buildings in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman on Wednesday issued directives to complete a survey of all buildings in Islamabad after the massive 6.6 earthquake hit parts of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Tremors were felt in different parts of Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, China and other countries on Tuesday after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake jolted the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region.

According to details, the chairman of the Capital Development Authority has ordered a survey of all the buildings in the federal capital after the earthquake۔

The chairman has directed the building control agency to identify the buildings affected by the earthquake tremors، He said that the buildings in Sector E11 should be marked which were damaged۔

The Chairman CDA has directed the report to be submitted within 24 hours۔

It should be noted that last night’s severe earthquake caused cracks in buildings in Islamabad and Rawalpindi، DC Rawalpindi has also formed a committee to review the structure of the six affected buildings۔

Nine persons including a minor girl were killed and 44 others sustained injuries after a powerful earthquake jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.